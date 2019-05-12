Tucker: Clemson's 2020 class ‘will make history’

Clemson commit Bryn Tucker is becoming more and more excited about the Tigers’ 2020 recruiting class as he continues to see it grow in number – and talent.

The four-star offensive lineman from Knoxville, Tenn., knows the future for the Tigers is bright, especially after the recent commitments of five-star quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman.

Uiagalelei and Bowman joined Tucker and fellow four-star offensive linemen Mitchell Mayes, Walker Parks, Paul Tchio and John Williams as the offensive players in Clemson’s 2020 class.

“It’s exciting knowing that we have a full offense. That is just crazy to me,” Tucker said. “Us guys up front were just excited when (Uiagalelei) joined. And then adding Demarkcus to the puzzle was just what we needed.”

Head coach Dabo Swinney and company currently have the No. 1 ranked 2020 class in the country, ahead of LSU and Alabama, respectively.

So, it might not be much longer before Swinney can no longer say that he has never signed the nation’s No. 1 class.

“I’m very excited man,” Tucker said. “Like what I’ve been saying, this class is special and will make history. I’m proud of my brothers, and we’re not finished yet.”

Clemson only has a handful of available spots in the 2020 class but is still looking to fill a few positions, including wide receiver. So, Tucker and his fellow commits are trying to help the Tigers’ cause on the recruiting front.

“We’re working our best with Julian (Fleming) because we need some WRs,” Tucker said.

Tucker, who committed to Clemson in March, is looking forward to building an even better relationship with his fellow commits and the coaching staff when he returns to campus for the All In Cookout in late July.

“I’m ready to get back with boys and the coaches,” he said. “It’ll be fun and will create a bigger bond with each other.”

Tucker is ranked as high as the No. 16 offensive tackle and No. 125 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to ESPN. The 6-foot-5, 305-pound prospect suffered a knee injury in his team’s scrimmage this past Friday but is hoping for the best. He will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to discover the severity of the injury.