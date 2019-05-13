Clemson Baseball Weekly Wrap

Clemson split two midweek home games against in-state competition before dropping two of three games at #16 NC State over the weekend.

Overall Record: 30-22 ACC Record: 13-14 Last Week: 2-3 5/7 Tuesday Presbyterian College L, 7-8 5/8 Wednesday The Citadel W, 17-3 5/10 Friday @ #16 NC State L, 1-6 5/11 Saturday @ #16 NC State W, 4-3 (10) 5/12 Sunday @ #16 NC State L, 3-8 Next Week: 5/7 Tuesday @ Coastal Carolina (28-21-1) 6:00PM 5/10 Thursday Wake Forest (28-22, 12-14 ACC) 6:00PM 5/11 Friday Wake Forest (28-22, 12-14 ACC) 6:00PM 5/12 Saturday Wake Forest (28-22, 12-14 ACC) 12:30PM Records as of Sunday, May 12.

Wake Forest hosts Miami (FL) on Monday and travels to Radford Tuesday.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Grayson Byrd

The redshirt senior infielder/outfielder from Milton, GA earned his second hitter-of-the-week award after going 9-for-20 (.450) in five games last week. Byrd had two doubles, three homers, six RBI, six runs, and three walks with a .522 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage.

Other hitters of note:

Michael Green: 7-for-18 (.389), 2 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 8 R, 2 BB, 2-2 SB

Kyle Wilkie: 8-for-21 (.381), 3 2B, 1 RBI, 4 R

Chad Fairey: 6-for-17 (.353), 2 HR, 6 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Jackson Lindley

The freshman righty from Anderson, SC earned his first pitcher-of-the-week award for his start against The Citadel. In 6.0 innings, Lindley allowed an unearned run on two hits (.095 OBA) with no walks and two strikeouts to earn his second win of the season.

Other pitchers of note:

Carson Spiers: 5.0 IP, 2 app, 1-0, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 HBP, 3 K, .071 OBA

Jacob Hennessy: 6.1 IP, 3 app, 0-0, 1 R (1 ER), 8 H, 1 BB, 1 K, .320 OBA

Davis Sharpe: 5.0 IP, 1 GS, 0-0, 1 R (1 ER), 4 H, 2 BB, 4 K, .250 BA

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers outscored the competition 32-28 while outhitting their opponents .283 (51 hits) to .269 (45 hits). On the week, Clemson had 12 doubles, nine homers, 16 walks, and three HBPs against 40 strikeouts while going 5-for-7 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 5.11 ERA, allowing 28 runs (20 earned) in 44.0 innings with 22 walks, three HBPs, and 28 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .974 clip, committing five errors in 192 chances.