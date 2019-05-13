Clemson's Chris Gardocki ‘excited and honored’ to be inducted into SC Athletic Hall of Fame

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Clemson and NFL kicker Chris Gardocki is one of seven members of the Class of 2019 that will be formally inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame during a ceremony Monday evening.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for the SCAHOF press conference at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Monday afternoon and spoke with Gardocki there.

“It’s hard to believe, honestly,” Gardocki said. “Growing up in Stone Mountain, Georgia, and coming from where I came from, I’m just extremely excited and honored. Honestly, it’s hard to believe, really.”

Watch our full interview with Gardocki on TCITV: