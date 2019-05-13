Radakovich pushing for Palmetto State to host ACC Baseball Tournament

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich will be pushing for the Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championships to come to the Palmetto State when the league’s athletic directors hear bids later this week from cities vying to host the 2020 tournament and beyond.

Radakovich and his ACC colleagues are at the Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island, Florida to discuss a new host site among the many other things they hope to get accomplished at the ACC Spring Meetings this week.

The Durham, North Carolina Sports Commission announced last week that Durham Bulls Athletic Park will not be able to host the tournament anytime soon because of the International League’s new policy on blocking out dates needed for such events. The cities of Charlotte and Louisville are also knocked out of the running because of the new International League’s policy.

The Clemson Insider learned in March Greenville’s Fluor Field and Pelicans Ballpark in Myrtle Beach are two of the venues that are being considered by the ACC to host the 2020 championship and future championships as well.

“We will certainly advocate for it. There is no question about it,” Radakovich told TCI on Monday.

If Greenville or Myrtle Beach are able to land the Baseball Championships, it could mean millions of dollars for the local economy. According to the Raleigh News & Observer, last year’s tournament in Durham generated $9.6 million for the area.

The 2018 tournament drew 43,483 fans to Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

The Palmetto State has not hosted the ACC Tournament since it was in Greenville back in 1995 at the old Greenville Municipal Stadium. Myrtle Beach was supposed to host the event in 2009, but the tournament was taken out of the state due to the Confederate Flag boycott.

“We will hit (on baseball tournament bids) before we depart here on Thursday. We will get some information on that,” Radakovich said. “I would think that both of those places are in great spots as it relates to their bid. We don’t know all the details of that yet. We will learn that this week.”

The 2019 ACC Baseball Championships will run May 21-26 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.