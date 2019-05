By: Robert MacRae | May 14, 2019 8:02 pm ET

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson head basketball coach Brad Brownell at the ACC Spring Meetings from the Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island, Fla.

TCI asked Brownell about the FBI wiretap conversation involving his former associate head coach, Steve Smith, and Brownell’s apology to Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney afterward.