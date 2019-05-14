Clemson climbs to second after 2 Rounds of Austin Regional

Bryson Nimmer tied D.J. Trahan’s career record for rounds in the 60s with a two-under par 69 on Tuesday, leading Clemson to its second straight even-par team round and a tie for second place entering the final round of the Austin Regional at the University of Texas Golf Club.

Larry Penley’s Tigers stand at even-par 568 after 36 holes of the 54-hole tournament, tied with Pepperdine for second place. Clemson began the day in fifth place.

Host institution Texas has a commanding lead at 16-under par 552. TCU is in fourth place at 572, while Arkansas is fifth at 573. The University of Southern California, seeded second in the regional field and ranked seventh in the country, is sixth at 578, 10- over-par and is in danger of missing the cut. The top five teams in the 14-team field will advance to the NCAA National Tournament at the University of Arkansas on May 24.

Clemson had its second consecutive round of even par 284. Clemson and Texas are the only schools to shoot even par or better in each of the first two rounds. A key to Clemson’s success has been their play on the par five holes where the Tigers are 11-under-par over the first two rounds, best in the field. Another key is Clemson not making big scores.

Clemson’s five players have just one double bogey in a combined 180 holes so far.

Nimmer had a solid round of two-under par 69 thanks to three birdies and just one bogey. It was his 19th round in the 60s this year, already a Clemson record, and his 45th round in the 60s over his four-year career. That tied D.J. Trahan’s record established between 2000-03. On Monday, Nimmer became the fourth player in Clemson history to record 500 birdies.

Nimmer has had rounds of 72-69 so far and stands in a tied for ninth place in the individual race entering Wednesday’s final round.

Sophomore Colby Patton, who was eighth on the team in stroke average for the season entering the regional, had his second consecutive even-par round and stands in a tie for 11th place with a 142 score. Patton had two birdies and two bogeys on Tuesday and has 26 pars in his 36 hole so far, fifth most pars in the field of 75 golfers.

Kyle Cottam is also tied for 11th with a 142 score after two rounds. He followed up his 70 on Monday with a one-over par 72 on Tuesday.

“Kyle has really hit the ball pure so far,” said Penley. “He has hit it straight down the middle of just about every fairway and these are narrow fairways. He did not have a putt outside 10 feet for birdie on holes 4-7, but they just didn’t drop. But he is playing very well.”

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications