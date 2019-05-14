Swinney on Feaster possibly going to South Carolina: ‘It does not make me love him any less’

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla. — Tavien Feaster does not owe Dabo Swinney anything, that is what Clemson’s head coach told The Clemson Insider Tuesday from the Ritz-Carlton in Amelia Island, Florida as the Atlantic Coast Conference wrapped up Day 2 of its annual spring meetings.

Feaster has become the hot news item in the Palmetto State after he reportedly said he was offered by Clemson’s chief rival South Carolina. Some South Carolina recruiting websites feel the Gamecocks could draw a visit from the former Clemson running back this summer.

Feaster entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal on April 24. He is still enrolled at Clemson and hopes to graduate in August. He also has drawn interest from Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia Tech and East Carolina.

“I tell these guys all the time, my big thing with Tavien is he is going to graduate. He does not owe me anything,” Swinney said. “It is disappointing because I know he would have an amazing year this year. But you know, these guys have to make decisions that they feel is best for them, just like anybody else.”

Swinney says if Feaster ultimately decides to go to South Carolina then he will wish him the best.

“It does not make me love him any less. It does not make me appreciate him any less,” the Clemson coach said. “He is one of the best young men that I have had. He is going to graduate this summer. If that is what is on his heart and he feels like that is what he needs to do, then all you can do is support him.

“Again, I am disappointed (he is leaving), but it does not make me love him any less and it should not make anyone else love him any less regardless of where he goes. He has done a phenomenal job in his time here. He has been a model guy and I wish him nothing but the best wherever he might go.”