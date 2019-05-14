Venables visits fast-rising Virginia athlete

Standout two-way athlete TreVeyon Henderson of Hopewell (Va.) has seen his recruitment take off this spring.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound rising junior has received offers from Notre Dame and Oklahoma over the past couple of weeks, while Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, Michigan, Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt have all offered this spring as well.

Clemson is among other programs showing interest, and assistant coach Brent Venables stopped by Henderson’s school recently to check in on the top class of 2021 prospect.

Venables could not speak with Henderson directly because of NCAA rules, but the Tigers’ defensive coordinator relayed a message to Henderson through his high school coach.

“He said he really loved my film, but they don’t offer sophomores till after our second semester,” said Henderson, an explosive athlete who excelled as both a defensive back and all-purpose weapon on offense last season.

Along with Clemson, Henderson named Virginia Tech, Virginia, Georgia, Penn State, Pittsburgh and TCU as some of the other schools that have visited him so far during the spring evaluation period.

In his first two seasons at Hopewell High, Henderson has racked up 146 total tackles to go with six sacks and five interceptions. As a sophomore, he tallied 500 yards and eight touchdowns on offense. Henderson was named a first-team all-state performer as a defensive back following last season and earned first-team all-region honors on both offense and defense to boot.