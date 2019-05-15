4-star Texas DE: ‘I can definitely see myself playing for Dabo’

Hutto (Texas) 2021 four-star defensive end Landyn Watson made the long trip to Clemson for the spring game in April and is looking to visit again soon.

“I want to get back up there this summer,” he told TCI.

Watson, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound sophomore, has offers from Notre Dame, LSU, Oklahoma State, Michigan State, TCU, Virginia Tech and Houston among others.

Watson believes an offer from Clemson will come as he gets deeper into the recruiting process, and if that comes to fruition, the Tigers would likely become a major factor in his recruitment.

“If Clemson offers me and I feel like I’m a priority to them, they would be one of my very top choices,” he said.

One thing Watson says will not factor into his recruitment is distance, and he can envision himself leaving the Lone Star State to play for Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney if the opportunity presents itself.

“I can definitely see myself playing for Dabo,” he said, “and distance won’t be much of a factor because my parents want me to go wherever I want to go.”

Watson is in the process of mapping out a few visits as he continues to check out schools and search for the right college fit.

“Me and my parents are planning a visit to LSU and Ohio State soon, and maybe a trip back to Alabama,” he said.

Watson cited TCU, Oklahoma State, Alabama and Ohio State as the schools currently standing out most to him among those that have offered. He said Notre Dame, Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, USC, LSU, Arizona and Vanderbilt have all visited his school during the spring evaluation period. He most recently visited Texas A&M this past weekend.

As a sophomore, Watson was credited with 54 total tackles including 19 for loss and six sacks.