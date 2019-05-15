Clemson at Syracuse set for Primetime on ABC

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Clemson’s Sept. 14 football game at Syracuse will be a Primetime game, the ACC and ESPN announced Wednesday.

The reigning national champion Clemson Tigers will kick off at 7:30 p.m., against the Orange on ABC. The game is part of ABC’s “Saturday Night Football” lineup, which features a season-long slate of marquee matchups.

Multiple celebrations have already been planned around Clemson’s visit to the Carrier Dome. In addition to serving as the team’s home opener, the game is the centerpiece of Syracuse University’s Orange Central (Homecoming) Weekend.

In the last two years, Syracuse is the only team to defeat Clemson during the regular season. The last time Clemson came to the Dome, the Orange beat the Tigers 27-24 on Oct. 13, 2017. Since that night, Clemson has won 17 straight regular-season games.

Last September, Syracuse gave the Tigers all they could handle in Death Valley and nearly derailed their perfect season. The Orange led for most of the game until Travis Etienne scored from two yards out with less than a minute remaining to lift the Tigers to a 27-23 victory.

Overall, Clemson holds a 5-2 lead in the all-time series. Syracuse’s other win against the Tigers was a 41-0 shutout in the 1996 Gator Bowl.

