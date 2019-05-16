Clemson lands commitment from transfer

Texas Tech transfer Khavon Moore has committed to Clemson, The Clemson Insider has confirmed.

Moore, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound wing player, entered the transfer portal in April. A former top-50 recruit, he only played two minutes as a freshman this past season due to injury.

A native of Macon, Ga., Moore went to Westside High School and signed his National Letter of Intent with Texas Tech in April 2018. He was regarded by ESPN as a four-star recruit at No. 39 nationally, while he was rated No. 44 in the nation by Rivals in the class of 2018.

Moore amassed over 2,000 career points during his prep career and averaged 22 points and nine rebounds per game as a junior.

He announced last month via Twitter that his decision to transfer was due to family reasons.