Clemson releases World University Games Schedule

Clemson University men’s basketball will represent the USA as the National Team at the 2019 World University Games (WUG), competing in Pool C from July 3 to 14, in Naples, Italy, announced at the FISU Heads of Delegation meeting in Naples.

During the team draw, ping pong balls representing each competing nation were drawn to decide the pool. Each sport was divided into four separate pools each assigned a letter (A, B, C and D). Following the four games in pool competition, the teams will be seeded for bracket play with the top two teams from each pool battling for a medal.

Joining the USA Team in Pool C is China, Finland and Ukraine. Historically, the USA has won 14 World University Games gold medals, four silvers and three bronze medals since the inception of the games in 1965. The USA won gold in 2015 (led by Kansas), but hadn’t won gold previously since 2005.

Clemson will open pool play against Finland on July 4 at 8 p.m. local time (2 p.m. ET). It marks the beginning of a busy stretch for the USA Team as it will play three games in three days.

Following its game against Finland, the USA Team will take on Ukraine at 1 p.m. (7 a.m. ET) on July 5. The USA Team will close out pool play against China on Saturday, July 6. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m. local time (11:30 a.m. ET).

The top two teams from each pool will then advance to the medal round, beginning with the quarterfinals on Monday, July 8. The semifinals are set for Tuesday, July 9 and the final is slated for Thursday, July 11.

2019 World University Games / Men’s Basketball Pool C Schedule

Thursday, July 4

10:30 – China vs. Ukraine

8 p.m. – USA vs. Finland (2 p.m. ET) / Pala Barbuto (Naples, Italy)

Friday, July 5

1 p.m. – USA vs. Ukraine (7 a.m. ET) / Pala Barbuto (Naples, Italy)

1 p.m. – China vs. Finland

Saturday, July 6

5:30 p.m. – USA vs. China (11:30 a.m. ET) / Pala Jacazzi (Aversa, Italy)

8 p.m. – Finland vs. Ukraine

July 8 – July 11 Bracket Play

Medal Bracket Play will be held in all four facilities.