Clemson welcomes Wake Forest for Final Home Series

Clemson welcomes Wake Forest for Final Home Series

Baseball

Clemson welcomes Wake Forest for Final Home Series

By 53 minutes ago

By: |

Clemson (31-22, 13-14 ACC) welcomes Wake Forest (29-23, 13-14 ACC) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the final weekend series of the season and a crucial ACC set for both teams. Game times are scheduled for 6:00PM Thursday and Friday with a 12:30PM Saturday finale. 

 

The Series

Meetings: 194 (first met in 1901)
Series Record: Clemson leads 135-58-1
Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 67-22-1 (Clemson leads 55-11 at DKS)
Last Meeting(s): Clemson swept three games at Wake Forest in 2018 (7-5, 4-3, 9-4)
vs. Lee: Lee leads 8-2 (CU: 8-2)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 22-17 all-time on May 16 with a 4-3 mark at home.
The Tigers are 19-11 all-time on May 17 with a 5-1 mark at home.
Clemson is 17-10 all-time on May 18 with a 6-1 mark at home.
The Tigers have won 13 of the last 14 three-game series at Clemson and have won 33 of 42 games at DKS against Wake Forest since 1990. 

The Demon Deacons

Head Coach: Tom Walter (10th season at Wake Forest)
2018 Recap: 25-32 (13-17; 5th Atlantic Coastal) – N/A – NR
Preseason: 5th in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Road Record: 8-13 (8-16 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 6-8 @ Radford (Tue, 5/14)
W, 9-7 vs. #12 Miami (FL) (Mon, 5/13)
L, 4-8 vs. #18 Miami (FL) (Sat, 5/11)
L, 3-7 vs. #18 Miami (FL) (Sat, 5/10)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 7.9 RPG, .289 BA, 97 2B, 7 3B, 74 HR, 289 BB, 470 K, 33-44 SB 
Pitching: 5.95 ERA, .281 OBA (516 hits), 249 BB, 46 HBP, & 452 K in 464.0 IP
Fielding: .969 (61 errors in 1947 chances)

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Home Record: 19-11 (28-9 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 14-3 @ Coastal Carolina (Tue, 5/14)
L, 3-8 @ #16 NC State (Sun, 5/12)
W, 4-3 (10) @ #16 NC State (Sat, 5/11)
L, 1-6 @ #16 NC State (Fri, 5/10)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.7 RPG, .267 BA, 104 2B, 6 3B, 71 HR, 248 BB, 481 K, 87-112 SB
Pitching: 4.26 ERA, .244 OBA (439 hits), 197 BB, 53 HBP, & 460 K in 481.1 IP
Fielding: .971 (58 errors in 2023 chances)

Projected Staring Lineups

Duke
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 9 Brandon Tinsman FR .278 BA, 9 2B, 10 HR, & 39 RBI in 41 games
1B 3 Bobby Seymour SO .377 BA, 18 2B, 8 HR, & 82 RBI in 52 games
2B 6 Michael Turconi FR .280 BA, 3 2B, 2 HR, & 22 RBI in 45 games
SS 5 Patrick Frick JR .356 BA, 14 2B, 4 HR, & 36 RBI in 50 games
3B 17 Bruce Steel *SR .252 BA, 6 2B, 9 HR, & 21 RBI in 39 games
LF 24 Chris Lanzilli SO .341 BA, 17 2B, 15 HR, & 61 RBI in 52 games
CF 4 DJ Poteet SO .202 BA, 4 2B, 5 HR, & 21 RBI in 49 games
RF 22 Michael Ludowig SO .309 BA, 8 2B, 3 HR, & 29 RBI in 50 games
DH 11 Shane Muntz SO .325 BA, 5 2B, 14 HR, & 37 RBI in 40 games
Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .294 BA, 12 2B, 4 HR, & 31 RBI in 50 games
1B 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .288 BA, 7 2B, 6 HR, & 22 RBI in 44 games
2B 5 Sam Hall SO .265 BA, 12 2B, 7 HR, & 31 RBI in 53 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .300 BA, 16 2B, 14 HR, & 52 RBI in 53 games
3B 17 Justin Hawkins *SR .239 BA, 2 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 25 games
LF 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .326 BA, 14 2B, 12 HR, & 52 RBI in 53 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .222 BA, 7 2B, 9 HR, & 31 RBI in 47 games
RF 11 Michael Green *SO .261 BA, 5 2B, 2 HR, & 8 RBI in 21 games
DH 35 Chad Fairey FR ,167 BA, 2 HR, 7 RBI, & 13 BB in 25 games

Probable Staring Pitchers

Game One
RHP 8 Colin Peluse JR 3-7/13 app (13 GS)5.60 ERA (70.2 IP)/.301 OBA (87 hits)/28 BB/58 K
LHP 20 Mat Clark *SO 7-2/11 app (8 GS)/3.44 ERA (55.0 IP)/.217 OBA (43 hits)/14 BB/47 K
Game Two
LHP 41 Jared Shuster SO 4-3/13 app (10 GS)/6.27 ERA (60.1 IP)/.272 OBA (67 hits)/33 BB/84 K
RHP 30 Davis Sharpe FR 6-3/13 app (13 GS)/2.85 ERA (72.2 IP)/.200 OBA (51 hits)/28 BB/77 K
Game Three
RHP 33 Ryan Cusick FR 6-3/18 app (11 GS)/6.49 ERA (59.2 IP)/.324 OBA (81 hits)/26 BB/50 K
Clemson has not announced a starter for Game Three.

Tiger Career Stats vs. Wake Forest

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
Wilkie .429 4-3 14 2 6 5 0-2 HR, 2 2B
Byrd .333 6-6 21 6 7 3 2-6 HR, HBP, 1-1 SB
Greene .286 7-6 21 6 6 1 5-2 SH, 1-1 SB
Davidson .261 6-6 23 6 6 7 2-3 2 HR, 3 2B, 2 SF
Meredith .250 3-3 8 2 2 1 2-2 2B
Teodosio .000 3-0 2 0 0 0 0-1
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB-K OBA
Crawford 3.86 4-1 2-0 11.2 10 5 5 2-7 .227
Spiers 5.40 2-0 0-0 1.2 2 1 1 1-2 .286
Hennessy 16.20 3-1 1-0 3.1 8 7 6 1-2 .500
Matt 40.50 1-0 0-0 0.2 2 3 3 1-0 .500
Griffith N/A 1-0 0-0 0.0 1 0 0 0-0 1.000

 

, , , , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home