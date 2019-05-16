Clemson welcomes Wake Forest for Final Home Series

Clemson (31-22, 13-14 ACC) welcomes Wake Forest (29-23, 13-14 ACC) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for the final weekend series of the season and a crucial ACC set for both teams. Game times are scheduled for 6:00PM Thursday and Friday with a 12:30PM Saturday finale.
The Series
|Meetings:
|194 (first met in 1901)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 135-58-1
|Record at Clemson:
|Clemson leads 67-22-1 (Clemson leads 55-11 at DKS)
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson swept three games at Wake Forest in 2018 (7-5, 4-3, 9-4)
|vs. Lee:
|Lee leads 8-2 (CU: 8-2)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 22-17 all-time on May 16 with a 4-3 mark at home.
|The Tigers are 19-11 all-time on May 17 with a 5-1 mark at home.
|Clemson is 17-10 all-time on May 18 with a 6-1 mark at home.
|The Tigers have won 13 of the last 14 three-game series at Clemson and have won 33 of 42 games at DKS against Wake Forest since 1990.
The Demon Deacons
|Head Coach:
|Tom Walter (10th season at Wake Forest)
|2018 Recap:
|25-32 (13-17; 5th Atlantic Coastal) – N/A – NR
|Preseason:
|5th in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Road Record:
|8-13 (8-16 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 6-8 @ Radford (Tue, 5/14)
W, 9-7 vs. #12 Miami (FL) (Mon, 5/13)
L, 4-8 vs. #18 Miami (FL) (Sat, 5/11)
L, 3-7 vs. #18 Miami (FL) (Sat, 5/10)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|7.9 RPG, .289 BA, 97 2B, 7 3B, 74 HR, 289 BB, 470 K, 33-44 SB
|Pitching:
|5.95 ERA, .281 OBA (516 hits), 249 BB, 46 HBP, & 452 K in 464.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.969 (61 errors in 1947 chances)
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|19-11 (28-9 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 14-3 @ Coastal Carolina (Tue, 5/14)
L, 3-8 @ #16 NC State (Sun, 5/12)
W, 4-3 (10) @ #16 NC State (Sat, 5/11)
L, 1-6 @ #16 NC State (Fri, 5/10)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.7 RPG, .267 BA, 104 2B, 6 3B, 71 HR, 248 BB, 481 K, 87-112 SB
|Pitching:
|4.26 ERA, .244 OBA (439 hits), 197 BB, 53 HBP, & 460 K in 481.1 IP
|Fielding:
|.971 (58 errors in 2023 chances)
Projected Staring Lineups
|Duke
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|9
|Brandon Tinsman
|FR
|.278 BA, 9 2B, 10 HR, & 39 RBI in 41 games
|1B
|3
|Bobby Seymour
|SO
|.377 BA, 18 2B, 8 HR, & 82 RBI in 52 games
|2B
|6
|Michael Turconi
|FR
|.280 BA, 3 2B, 2 HR, & 22 RBI in 45 games
|SS
|5
|Patrick Frick
|JR
|.356 BA, 14 2B, 4 HR, & 36 RBI in 50 games
|3B
|17
|Bruce Steel
|*SR
|.252 BA, 6 2B, 9 HR, & 21 RBI in 39 games
|LF
|24
|Chris Lanzilli
|SO
|.341 BA, 17 2B, 15 HR, & 61 RBI in 52 games
|CF
|4
|DJ Poteet
|SO
|.202 BA, 4 2B, 5 HR, & 21 RBI in 49 games
|RF
|22
|Michael Ludowig
|SO
|.309 BA, 8 2B, 3 HR, & 29 RBI in 50 games
|DH
|11
|Shane Muntz
|SO
|.325 BA, 5 2B, 14 HR, & 37 RBI in 40 games
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.294 BA, 12 2B, 4 HR, & 31 RBI in 50 games
|1B
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.288 BA, 7 2B, 6 HR, & 22 RBI in 44 games
|2B
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.265 BA, 12 2B, 7 HR, & 31 RBI in 53 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.300 BA, 16 2B, 14 HR, & 52 RBI in 53 games
|3B
|17
|Justin Hawkins
|*SR
|.239 BA, 2 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 25 games
|LF
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.326 BA, 14 2B, 12 HR, & 52 RBI in 53 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.222 BA, 7 2B, 9 HR, & 31 RBI in 47 games
|RF
|11
|Michael Green
|*SO
|.261 BA, 5 2B, 2 HR, & 8 RBI in 21 games
|DH
|35
|Chad Fairey
|FR
|,167 BA, 2 HR, 7 RBI, & 13 BB in 25 games
Probable Staring Pitchers
|Game One
|RHP
|8
|Colin Peluse
|JR
|3-7/13 app (13 GS)5.60 ERA (70.2 IP)/.301 OBA (87 hits)/28 BB/58 K
|LHP
|20
|Mat Clark
|*SO
|7-2/11 app (8 GS)/3.44 ERA (55.0 IP)/.217 OBA (43 hits)/14 BB/47 K
|Game Two
|LHP
|41
|Jared Shuster
|SO
|4-3/13 app (10 GS)/6.27 ERA (60.1 IP)/.272 OBA (67 hits)/33 BB/84 K
|RHP
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|6-3/13 app (13 GS)/2.85 ERA (72.2 IP)/.200 OBA (51 hits)/28 BB/77 K
|Game Three
|RHP
|33
|Ryan Cusick
|FR
|6-3/18 app (11 GS)/6.49 ERA (59.2 IP)/.324 OBA (81 hits)/26 BB/50 K
|Clemson has not announced a starter for Game Three.
Tiger Career Stats vs. Wake Forest
|Player
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB-K
|Other
|Wilkie
|.429
|4-3
|14
|2
|6
|5
|0-2
|HR, 2 2B
|Byrd
|.333
|6-6
|21
|6
|7
|3
|2-6
|HR, HBP, 1-1 SB
|Greene
|.286
|7-6
|21
|6
|6
|1
|5-2
|SH, 1-1 SB
|Davidson
|.261
|6-6
|23
|6
|6
|7
|2-3
|2 HR, 3 2B, 2 SF
|Meredith
|.250
|3-3
|8
|2
|2
|1
|2-2
|2B
|Teodosio
|.000
|3-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0-1
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB-K
|OBA
|Crawford
|3.86
|4-1
|2-0
|11.2
|10
|5
|5
|2-7
|.227
|Spiers
|5.40
|2-0
|0-0
|1.2
|2
|1
|1
|1-2
|.286
|Hennessy
|16.20
|3-1
|1-0
|3.1
|8
|7
|6
|1-2
|.500
|Matt
|40.50
|1-0
|0-0
|0.2
|2
|3
|3
|1-0
|.500
|Griffith
|N/A
|1-0
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0-0
|1.000