Elite DE, UM commit is considering Clemson

Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington defensive end Donell Harris is considered one of the country’s best players in the 2021 class.

Clemson rarely extends offers to underclassmen prospects, but Harris (6-6, 210) is one of the few sophomores who has already shown enough to earn an offer from the defending national champs.

Defensive coordinator Brent Venables conveyed the offer after visiting Harris’s school and watching him turn in a dominant performance during his team’s scrimmage last week.

“It was great to get that offer from Coach Venables,” Harris told The Clemson Insider.

Harris has been committed to Miami since last July, though the verbal pledge has not stopped other schools from pursuing him, and he is not ready to shut down the recruiting process yet with two years of high school still ahead of him.

There are several programs besides Miami that Harris is looking to check out moving forward.

“Alabama, Florida, LSU, Kentucky and many more,” he said.

Clemson is another school that Harris plans to visit soon.

“Of course, I’m going down to Death Valley in the summer,” he said.

“I know that they are definitely DLU,” Harris added when asked for his overall impression of the Tigers.

What does he think of head coach Dabo Swinney?

“Great coach and he expects a lot from his players,” Harris said.

Harris has been on Miami’s commit list for nearly 10 months now and says his commitment to the Hurricanes remains solid. However, Clemson is one of the other schools that has his attention.

“I’m still with Miami but I’ll be considering Clemson too,” he said.

As a junior last season, Harris posted 69 solo tackles, 18 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 4 overall prospect in the 2021 class.