Feaster on possibility of playing for South Carolina: ‘It is a business decision’

Running back Tavien Feaster entered the NCAA transfer portal in late April, and his heart is set on playing his final season in a different uniform.

Feaster sat down with WSPA’s Todd Summers for an in-depth interview on his decision and closed the door on any chance of a return to Clemson.

He intends to finish his degree at Clemson by August and continue his college career elsewhere.

“I’m pretty much set on transferring,” Feaster told Summers. “Things didn’t quite work out the way I wanted them to. But obviously I’m going to be a graduate. That’s the biggest takeaway for me in that situation, is graduating, walking across that stage this summer. It’s going to be huge for me. But basically, I’m set on transferring.”

Feaster, who came to Clemson as a five-star recruit from Spartanburg High School in 2016, admits the decision to transfer was a difficult one after winning two national championships in his three years as a Tiger.

“It was a tough decision because obviously, being at a successful program like Clemson, you really get used to winning,” he said. “That’s all people see and people get caught up in winning. But at the same time, I have my personal goals that I want to reach. At the end of the day, it’s a business, and I have to sacrifice what I want to get accomplished. I had to sacrifice being on that winning team.”

Feaster named Oklahoma, Alabama, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State and East Carolina as just some of the schools interested in his services.

Clemson’s in-state rival, South Carolina, is also being considered by Feaster, and he discussed the possibility of playing for the Gamecocks.

“I’m getting a lot of grief about that,” he said. “But at the end of the day, it is a business decision. I had the school and the fun, being an undergrad, but this is a business decision. This is what I need on the table here right now, and for me to go out there and show my talents.

“This is what this moment is about for me in my life, and if it happens, it happens. I’m not saying it will, I’m not saying it won’t. But at the end of the day, it will be the best thing for me and the best thing for me to provide for my family, and that’s what it is.”

Feaster understands why Tiger fans might be upset if he takes his talents to Columbia. However, he reiterated that his decision will not be affected by the opinions of fans but based solely on what is best for him.

“My only obligation to me as a man, Tavien Feaster, is to feed my family,” he said. “If this is the best situation that’s going to feed my family, then I’m going to take it, regardless of who’s feelings get hurt about it. And that’s just that for me.”

As a junior last season, Feaster rushed for 440 yards and six touchdowns on 78 carries, while catching 11 passes for 71 yards. For his career at Clemson, the 5-foot-11, 220-pounder had 1,330 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries.

Feaster said he wants to make his decision by mid-summer, at the latest, and plans to suit up this fall.

An injury prior to fall camp last season set Feaster back and caused him to drop to third on the depth chart behind Travis Etienne and Adam Choice. However, by the end of the season he had moved back up to No. 2, which is where he sat in the spring.

Ultimately, Feaster’s decision to transfer boils down to playing time and wanting to seek a starting role elsewhere.

“The simplest form is that, that I do want to go and create more opportunities for myself in that sense, go and get a starting role,” he said. “Obviously things didn’t work out the way I wanted it to work out down there, but I definitely want to go somewhere where I can make my dreams come true.”