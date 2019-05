The Clemson Insider continues its Clemson’s Finest series with Part 2 of our conversation with the First Lady of Clemson Football, Kathleen Swinney.

In this episode, Swinney reminiscences about how she met her husband, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, and how their love story began. She also takes us down memory lane and explains how Dabo Swinney has always been the kind of person that when he sets his mind on something, he goes out and accomplishes it.