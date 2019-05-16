Offensive line commit working to help Dabo on the recruiting trail

Clemson’s unprecedented offensive line recruiting in its 2020 class has brought in an unprecedented array of talent.

Five O-linemen, including Walker Parks, will be joining the Tigers next year in what could be one of the highest-ranked recruiting classes in recent college football history.

Parks spoke with The Clemson Insider recently to catch up about the recruiting process and the anticipation of the 2020 class.

“I am very excited,” Parks said. “I know it’s going to be a hard transition, but I think by then I’ll be mentally and physically in the best state I can be. I can’t wait.”

Even with the four five-star commits the Tigers have received so far, Parks believes there is still room to grow in this class that is full of top talent.

“I feel amazing about this class and its potential,” he said. “We have the number one class and we are still adding. This group is very special.”

Speaking of potential recruits, Parks is working to help Dabo Swinney and the Tigers with a couple of standout defensive ends.

“Right now we are mainly recruiting Myles Murphy and Jordan Burch,” Parks said.

Murphy will announce his decision on Friday and has a sunny forecast while Burch has a sunny forecast with a few clouds.

“I feel like we have a very good chance of landing them,” Parks said. “They are still thinking but they know we love them and want them to join our brotherhood.”

Parks is looking to develop “everything in his game” leading up to when he joins the team in 2020, and believes that Clemson will continue to have a high-octane offense in the future.

“I think we can go as far as we want to,” he said. “It’s going to be a ton of work and we are all ready to compete. With the talent already present and the the talent there, Clemson will be powerful for years to come.”