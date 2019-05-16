Tigers double up their lead on Wake Forest

Clemson doubled its lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on Wake Forest in Game 1 of its three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

After Bryar Hawkins hit a home run in the second inning, Logan Davidson brought home Bryce Teodosio with a sac fly to centerfield. That gave the Tigers a 3-0 lead.

Then catcher Kyle Wilkie followed by laying down a well-executed bunt down the first base side, which allowed Sam Hall to score on the squeeze play.

Hall had singled earlier in the inning and Teodosio led off the inning with a walk.

Clemson led 4-0 after five inning.