5-star, nation's No. 1 DE commits to Clemson

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. – Clemson has landed its fifth consecutive commitment from a five-star prospect in the 2020 class.

Five-star defensive end Myles Murphy, one of the nation’s top players, announced his commitment to the Tigers on Friday night during halftime of his team’s spring game at Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Ga.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound edge rusher chose Clemson over his other finalist, Auburn. Murphy also had offers from Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Penn State and Virginia Tech among others.

Murphy is ranked as high as the No. 1 defensive end and No. 2 overall prospect in the country by ESPN, while both Rivals and 247Sports rank him among the top 15 players nationally.

The Tigers extended an offer to Murphy in May 2018, and he has visited Clemson on numerous occasions, most recently in early April.

Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall headed Murphy’s recruitment and has built a strong relationship with the Peach State standout.

“He’s a very down-to-earth man,” Murphy told The Clemson Insider earlier this spring. “It’s not all the time we’re just talking football. He’s asking about my family, how my dad is doing, how my brother is doing up in college… It’s not rare, but it’s not often where it is just straight football.”

Murphy becomes Clemson’s fifth five-star commitment in a row, following Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, Lakeland (Fla.) running back Demarkcus Bowman, Damascus (Md.) defensive lineman Bryan Bresee and Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy cornerback Fred Davis — all of whom have committed to Clemson since early April.

Clemson now has 15 total commitments in its 2020 class, which already ranked No. 1 nationally prior to Murphy’s verbal pledge.

As a junior last season, Murphy totaled 53 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and 10 sacks.

TCI was on hand for Murphy’s announcement, so stay tuned for plenty more coverage of the Tigers’ newest five-star addition.