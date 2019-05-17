Breaking down 5-star Murphy's commitment to Clemson

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Clemson picked up a major commitment Friday night from five-star defensive end Myles Murphy.

Murphy announced his commitment to the Tigers during halftime of his team’s spring game at Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Ga.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for Murphy’s announcement. In this feature, we break down his commitment, what it means for the Tigers and more:

Profile:

Class, Position: 2020, defensive end

Hometown (High School): Powder Springs, Ga. (Hillgrove)

Height, Weight: 6-4, 260

Power Five offers: Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Clemson, Duke, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin

Ratings/Rankings: 5-star/No. 1 DE, No. 2 national, No. 1 state of Georgia (ESPN); 5-star/No. 2 SDE, No. 11 national, No. 2 state of Georgia (Rivals); 4-star/No. 2 SDE, No. 13 national, No. 1 state of Georgia (247Sports)

How Clemson got him:

Clemson always held high appeal with Murphy and instantly became a strong contender for his services upon extending an offer to him in May 2018. The Tigers attracted him to campus several times, most recently in early April, when they showed him more of the academic side of things and what they have to offer from that standpoint.

Murphy also heavily considered Auburn and Georgia, and did his due diligence by visiting those schools several times as well. Alabama was another program that got a good look from Murphy. But at the end of the day, Clemson checked all the boxes he was looking for – from the elite-level football program to the high-quality education to the coaching staff to the way he will fit into the Tigers’ scheme.

Clemson has lost its share of recruiting battles for defensive linemen to Georgia over the years, but this marks a major victory for the Tigers over the Bulldogs in that department.

What Clemson is getting:

In Murphy, Clemson is getting a big-bodied defensive end who is ready to play at the next level right away, at least physically. He has the ability to not only set the edge and help stuff the run, but also be a weapon as a pass-rusher.

Murphy is a prototypical DE at 6-foot-4, 260-pounds with the type of size that defensive coordinator Brent Venables and the Tigers love to have on the end of their defensive front. He has a stout frame with long limbs as well as good athleticism to go with his physical attributes. Murphy plays with great effort, has a high motor and possesses all of the skills to develop into a complete defensive end at the college level.

What his commitment means:

Clemson lost two defensive ends in the 2019 NFL draft in Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant, but has gained a player of the same ilk in Murphy, who has the chance to follow in their footsteps as a future star in Death Valley.

Murphy certainly has the potential to be an impact player for the Tigers moving forward and should contribute as a freshman in 2020 before really stepping into a key role on the defensive line as a sophomore. He has a lot of upside, and looking ahead, the potential to be a high-round NFL draft pick.