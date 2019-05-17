Hennessy came up big in win over Wake Forest

Clemson pitcher Jacob Hennessy came up big for the Tigers on Friday.

With Clemson playing for its postseason life, the junior matched his career-best by pitching 7 1/3 innings in the Tigers’ 10-9 victory over Wake Forest at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

The win allowed Clemson (33-22, 15-14 ACC) to clinch the series and gives the Tigers’ an opportunity to sweep the Demon Deacons on Saturday with a win in Game 3 of the weekend series.

Hennessy allowed just two runs off six hits, while striking out seven and walking one to improve to 4-1 on the season. It was by far the best outing of the season for the lefty.

Clemson’s Michael Green was 4-for-5 with 3 RBIs in the win, while catcher Kyle Wilkie had two hits and drove in one run as well.

