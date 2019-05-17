Hennessy shuts down Wake Forest

For the first time since April 6, Clemson secured a series win in conference play with a 10-9 victory over Wake Forest Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

The Demon Deacons jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with four consecutive one-out hits off of left-hander, Jacob Hennessy but that’s all it took for Hennessy to turn it around and cruise from there.

After giving up those four hits in the first inning, Hennessy only allowed two more during the rest of his outing. He tied a career high by going 7 1/3 innings while giving up two runs on six hits with one walk and seven strikeouts to earn his fourth win of the season.

Clemson stormed back in the bottom of the second when it scored five runs in the inning on seven hits.

Michael Green got the scoring started with a double to right centerfield that brought Kyle Wilkie and Bryar Hawkins home to give the Tigers a 2-1 lead. Chad Fairey followed with an RBI single through the right side to score Green.

Bryce Teodosio then singled through the left side to score Fairey, giving Clemson a 4-1 lead. After that Justin Hawkins singled through the left to score Teodosio for the final run of the inning. Clemson led 5-1 after two innings of play.

Clemson then extended its lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Grayson Byrd launched a bomb to centerfield for a two-run home run. The home run scored Logan Davidson, who singled through the right side with one out.

Byrd’s home run was his was his 14th of the season, which ties Davidson for the team lead. His 55 RBIs lead the team and the senior has now hit a home run in nine of the last 12 games.

Byrd’s home run gave Clemson a 7-1 lead. Bryar Hawkins later scored on a double steal to make it 8-1.

Wake Forest added three runs in the top of the eighth inning. Chris Lanzilli then hit a two-out grand slam in the top of the ninth off of Carson Spiers to make it a 10-9 ballgame.

The Tigers (33-22, 15-14 ACC) will now go for the sweep of the Demon Deacons Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Clemson will also recognize its senior class prior to the start of the game.