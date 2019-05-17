Instant Replay: Clemson 4, Wake Forest 3

The Clemson Insider looks back at Clemson’s 4-3 win over Wake Forest on Thursday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (32-22, 14-14 ACC) opened up a quick lead as Grayson Byrd hit a two-out solo homer in the first inning and Bryar Hawkins hit a one-out solo homer in the second for a 2-0 lead. Clemson doubled the lead in the fifth as they manufactured two runs with a sac fly by Logan Davidson and a RBI squeeze bunt by Kyle Wilkie to make it 4-0. The Demon Deacons (29-24, 13-15 ACC) answered in the sixth with a single unearned run. Wake Forest added two more unearned runs in the seventh to make it 4-3 but could get no closer as the Tigers took game one of the weekend series.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game had several big moments, but three really stand out. In the first inning, the Demon Deacons loaded the bases with two outs and Mat Clark pitched out of it without allowing a run. In the sixth inning, Wake Forest was only able to get one run out of a one-out bases loaded situation while also leaving the bases loaded in their two-run seventh inning. Overall, Clemson pitching combined to strand 10 Demon Deacons (including seven in scoring position).

What went right?

Clark gave the Tigers a solid start, allow three unearned runs on four hits in 6.2 innings. Carson Spiers earned the save with 2.1 scoreless innings to end the game. Offensively, Clemson tallied just five hits (all by the top six guys in the lineup) while four different players drove in runs. However, all nine starters reached base at least once via either a hit or walk.

What went wrong?

The Tigers had a tough night defensively as they committed three costly errors that allowed three unearned runs in the sixth and seventh innings. Each of the plays seemed fairly routine, but each time the player had a tough time fielding the ball cleanly.