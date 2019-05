ACC Player of the Year Bryson Nimmer is ranked seventh in the nation by Golfweek and ninth by Golfstat entering next week’s NCAA National Tournament at the Blessings in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The National Tournament will be held May 24-29. Clemson is ranked No.13 heading into the national tournament.

Nimmer, who graduated from Clemson last week, is 36-11 against the nation’s top players. He is the son of former Clemson golfer Tony Nimmer, who was an All-ACC performer from 1979-’83.