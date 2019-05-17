Smiling Feaster talks about possibility of going to South Carolina

WSPA weekend sports anchor Todd Summers interviewed former Tiger Tavien Feaster.

Watch a smiling Feaster discuss the possibility of transfering to rival South Carolina.

