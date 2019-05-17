Smiling Feaster talks about possibility of going to South Carolina

WSPA weekend sports anchor Todd Summers interviewed former Tiger Tavien Feaster.
Watch a smiling Feaster discuss the possibility of transfering to rival South Carolina.
It was business as usual for the Atlantic Coast Conference this past week at its annual spring meetings in Amelia Island, Florida. Well, sort of. The ACC covered a lot of ground this week at the (…)
The son of a former Clemson football great will soon return to campus after attending the Orange & White spring game last month. Chandler (Ariz.) 2021 defensive lineman Brandon Buckner told The (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee gave a lot of credit to pitcher Matt Clark following the Tigers’ 4-3 victory over Wake Forest in Game 1 of its three-game series Thursday at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. (…)
Running back Tavien Feaster entered the NCAA transfer portal in late April, and his heart is set on playing his final season in a different uniform. Feaster sat down with WSPA's Todd Summers for an in-depth
Clemson’s Mat Clark pitched a gem for the Tigers Thursday as they beat Wake Forest, 4-3, at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson in Game 1 of their three-game series. Carson Spiers closed things out and Grayson (…)
With its NCAA hopes on the line, Clemson was in desperate need of a good pitching performance Thursday as it opened up an important three-game series against Wake Forest. Matt Clark responded with one
Texas Tech transfer Khavon Moore has committed to Clemson, The Clemson Insider has confirmed. Moore, a 6-foot-7, 215-pound wing player, entered the transfer portal in April. A former top-50 recruit, he only (…)
Clemson’s unprecedented offensive line recruiting in its 2020 class has brought in an unprecedented array of talent. Five O-linemen, including Walker Parks, will be joining the Tigers next year in what (…)
Clemson doubled its lead in the bottom of the fifth inning on Wake Forest in Game 1 of its three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. After Bryar Hawkins hit a home run in the second inning, (…)