Tigers extend their lead in the fifth

Clemson extended its lead on Wake Forest in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Grayson Byrd launched a bomb to centerfield for a two-run home run. The home run scored Logan Davidson, who singled through the right side with one out.

Byrd’s home run was his was his 14th of the season, which ties Davidson for the team lead. His 55 RBIs lead the team.

The senior has now hit a home run in nine of the last 12 games. Byrd’s home run gave Clemson a 7-1 lead. Bryar Hawkins later scored on a double steal to make it 9-1.