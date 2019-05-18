5-star Murphy has ‘known for a while’ he wanted to be a Tiger

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. – Myles Murphy has known for quite some time that he wanted to be a Clemson Tiger.

So on Friday night, the five-star defensive end finally made it official when he formally announced his commitment to the Tigers during halftime of his team’s spring game at Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Ga.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for Murphy’s announcement ceremony and caught up with him afterward.

“I’ve known for a while,” Murphy said of his decision. “Honestly, when I first stepped foot at Clemson, it was just a beautiful place, great coaches, great atmosphere. You can almost get the energy from Dabo, that it’s just a great place to be.”

Murphy informed Dabo Swinney and Clemson’s coaching staff of his commitment decision on April 25, when the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft was taking place.

“I told them on draft night, a few minutes before Clelin Ferrell got drafted,” Murphy said. “They were all ecstatic, especially (defensive ends) coach Lemanski Hall. He was jumping up and down, everything.”

Clemson extended an offer to Murphy in May 2018, and over time, he developed a close relationship with Hall – something that was an important factor in his college choice.

“Me and coach Hall, we’re pretty similar,” Murphy said. “We’re down to earth. … I instantly felt a connection when I first met him.”

Murphy knows he will be developed by Hall while being surrounded by other great players at Clemson who will help make him better — and that he’ll have the chance to be a high-round NFL draft pick when it’s all said and done.

“I trust Lemanski Hall and his teaching to get me to be a better pass rusher,” Murphy said, “and I’m going to be looking up to Xavier (Thomas) and K.J. (Henry) to be the mentors when I’m there.”

Murphy chose Clemson over his other finalist, Auburn, as well as offers from Georgia, Alabama, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, Penn State, Virginia Tech and others.

His mother is a Georgia alum, but even she could see that Clemson was the right fit for her son.

“My mom, she graduated from Georgia, but she said to go with the school that you’re comfortable with,” Murphy said. “She actually told me the school that I feel most comfortable with is Clemson. My dad said the same thing. My brother, he also said the same thing. I was thinking the same thing. We were all on the same page, so it was time make a decision.”

Murphy has already started to build a bond with the other commits in Clemson’s 2020 class. In fact, five-star Tiger quarterback pledge DJ Uiagalelei sent a text to Murphy on Friday morning ahead of the big announcement.

“We’ve all been talking with each other,” Murphy said of his fellow commits. “We actually have a group chat, so we’ve all been communicating back and forth with each other just to build that relationship even before we get there. We haven’t even started our senior year, and we’re close together like that.”

As a junior last season, Murphy registered 53 total tackles including 18 for loss and 10 sacks.

What can Tiger fans expect to see from him on the field in the future?

“A lot of pressure in the backfield,” he said. “Very hectic. I like Coach (Brent) Venables. He’s just attack, attack. That’s all we do.”

Murphy is ranked as high as the No. 1 defensive end and No. 2 overall prospect in the 2020 class by ESPN, while he is considered a top-15 national prospect by both Rivals and 247Sports as well.