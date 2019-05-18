ACC Championship Pools Announced

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – Atlantic Division champion Louisville and Coastal Division champion Georgia Tech are the top two seeds for the 2019 Atlantic Coast Conference Baseball Championship, which gets underway Tuesday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

The Championship will feature a pool-play format, leading into a four-team, single-elimination bracket to determine the league champion.

Louisville (43-13, 21-9 ACC) earned the No. 1 overall seed and will head up Pool A. The Cardinals will be joined by eighth-seeded Clemson (33-23, 15-15) and 12th-seeded Boston College (29-26, 12-18). Pool B features No. 2 Georgia Tech (38-16, 19-11), along with No. 7 Duke (30-24, 15-15) and No. 11 Notre Dame (24-28, 13-17).

No. 3 NC State (41-15, 18-12) is joined in Pool C by No. 6 Florida State (35-20, 17-13) and No. 10 Wake Forest (30-25, 14-16), while Pool D features No. 4 Miami (38-17, 18-12), No. 5 North Carolina (38-17, 17-13) and No. 9 Virginia (32-22, 14-16).

Each team in the four pools will play one game against each of the other two opponents in its pool Tuesday through Friday (May 21-24). The four teams with the best records within their respective pools will advance to Saturday’s semifinals, with the winners playing on Sunday in the ACC Championship Game.

Game times Tuesday through Friday are set for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday’s semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., while Sunday’s championship will begin at noon.

The complete schedule for the 2019 ACC Baseball Championship will be released Sunday morning (May 19). Visit theACC.com for more information.

Tickets are available by calling 919.956.Bull (2855), ext.3, or online at https://www.milb.com/durham/ballpark/acc-baseball-championship

Regional Sports Networks from across the conference footprint and across the nation will carry all 14 games on Tuesday through Saturday. Sunday’s noon championship game will televised nationally by ESPN2. All games will also be available on the ACC Network.

The ACC Baseball Championship FanFest will be held Saturday, May 25, from noon to 5 p.m. during the semifinals of the championship. The free event, located on Blackwell Street outside of the Durham Bulls Athletic Park and Historic American Tobacco Campus, includes live music, interactive games, student-athlete autographs, and giveaways. For more information, visit: https://www.durhamncsports.com/accfanfest/.

2019 ACC BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SEEDS

Durham Bulls Athletic Park, Durham, North Carolina

POOL A – No. 1 Louisville, No. 8 Clemson, No. 12 Boston College

POOL B – No. 2 Georgia Tech, No. 7 Duke, No. 11 Notre Dame

POOL C – No. 3 NC State, No. 6 Florida State, No. 10 Wake Forest

POOL D – No. 4 Miami, No. 5 North Carolina, No. 9 Virginia