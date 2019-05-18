Davidson, Byrd Postgame

Grayson Byrd and Logan Davidson both hit home runs in their final games at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.
Watch Logan and Grayson discuss the loss to Wake, their final game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium, the ACC tournament and more on TCITV:
Saturday was Senior Day at Doug Kingsmore Stadium as Clemson battled Wake Forest. Check out the special ceremony for the seniors in The Clemson Insider’s Photo Gallery.
Clemson head coach Monte Lee said Saturday was a frustrating day as he watched his team fall to Wake Forest on senior day. Coach Lee believes his team has done enough to make the NCAA tournament but hopes to add (…)
Clemson had a chance Saturday to effectively secure an NCAA Tournament berth with a sweep-clinching win against Wake Forest. But, instead the Tigers (33-23, 15-15 ACC) find themselves on the bubble after the (…)
Former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson was in Clemson Saturday as he hosted his football camp at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility. Watson, who is the Pro Bowl quarterback for the Houston Texans, hosted (…)
In presumably his final game in Doug Kingsmore Stadium, junior Logan Davidson started out hot and put the Tigers on board first in the bottom half of the first inning with a two-run homer giving Clemson a (…)
A few weeks back, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his wife Kathleen called Deshaun Watson and surprised their national champion quarterback. Last year, the Swinneys All In Team Foundation decided (…)
Cedartown (Ga.) 2020 running back Kobe Pryor has committed to Clemson, giving the program its second verbal pledge from a Peach State prospect in as many days after Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove (…)
The Clemson Insider looks back at Clemson’s 10-9 win over Wake Forest on Friday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. What happened? The Demon Deacons (29-25, 13-16 ACC) stuck (…)
If you read David Hale’s article on ESPN, and you really read it, you can tell Dabo Swinney was exaggerating his comment “professionalize college athletics.” He was answering a question (…)