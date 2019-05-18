Instant Replay: Clemson 10, Wake Forest 9

The Clemson Insider looks back at Clemson’s 10-9 win over Wake Forest on Friday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Demon Deacons (29-25, 13-16 ACC) stuck immediately in the first as they turned four hits into a run for an early lead. The Tigers (33-22, 15-14 ACC) answered in the second as the first seven batters reached in a five run inning to take a 5-1 lead. Clemson extended the lead in the fourth as Grayson Byrd hit a two-run homer and a double steal later in the inning led to another run for an 8-1 lead. Wake Forest cut into the lead in the eighth on a three-run homer but the Tigers go two key insurance runs in the bottom of the frame on RBI singles by Kyle Wilkie and Michael Green to stretch the lead back to 10-4. The Demon Deacons kept the pressure on in the ninth as a RBI single and grand slam brought them within 10-9 but Bryce Teodosio caught the final out against the wall in center to secure the series for Clemson.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game had several big moments. In the first inning, Jacob Hennessy worked out of a jam as he only allowed a single one despite Wake Forest loading the bases with just one out. The Tigers had several big moments of their own in the second as the pounded out seven straight hits in a five-run frame. Late in the game, Clemson picked up two key insurance runs in the eighth as they needed all 10 runs they scored to take the win.

What went right?

Hennessy was outstanding, allowing just two runs on six hits in 7.1 innings. The offense backed him up as they racked up 10 runs on 16 hits. All nine starters had at least one hit led by a four-hit night by Green. Seven different Tigers scored a run while six different players drove in at least one run. Defensively, Clemson bounced back and played a clean error-free game.

What went wrong?

The Tigers could not hand on to an early lead as the bullpen struggled. Travis Marr allowed two runs in 0.2 innings while Owen Griffith did not record an out on his way to allowing three runs. Carson Spiers, making his second straight appearance and 28th of the season, struggled in allowing two runs in 1.0 inning. Clemson did miss some chances offensively as well, stranding 10 runners in the contest.