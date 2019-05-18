Swinneys surprise Watson by naming Habitat home in his honor

A few weeks back, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his wife Kathleen called Deshaun Watson and surprised their national champion quarterback.

Last year, the Swinneys All In Team Foundation decided they wanted to build a Habitat for Humanity home in the Clemson area. The house, which is being built in Pickens, is expected to be completed sometime this summer.

Knowing how near and dear Habitat for Humanity is to Watson’s heart, considering his family had one built for them when he was 11 years old in his hometown of Gainesville, Georgia, the Swinneys wanted to honor Clemson’s former quarterback by putting it in his name.

“He was really honored. He is such as sweet boy. He was really excited,” Kathleen said to The Clemson Insider earlier this week from the ACC’s Spring Meetings in Amelia Island, Florida. “That is really special. We were really thrilled to be able to do that.”

On Saturday, while hosting his annual football camp, at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson, Watson spoke about how much the Swinneys’ generosity and naming the house in his honor meant to him.

“It touches me because I was raised for half of my life in a habitat home and when I got here that was one of the deals we did for community service,” he said. “I am still working with them. I have a couple of homes in Houston.

“But for them to put a house in my name was very touching. They called me the day they decided to do that. They both talked to me and there was just so much joy on the phone.”

Watson’s family was the recipient of a Habitat home that was provided by former Atlanta Falcons’ running back Warrick Dunn. The moment meant so much to Watson, he promised to dedicate his life to giving back to those less fortunate, including the building of habitat homes himself.

It means a lot to him the Swinneys honored him in this way.

“It is pretty cool. I am not sure if it is done yet, but when I get some time, I will come back to see it and gets some time with them,” Watson said.