Instant Replay: Wake Forest 14, Clemson 5

The Clemson Insider looks back at Clemson’s 14-5 loss to Wake Forest on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (33-23, 15-15 ACC) took the quick lead as Sam Hall drew a leadoff walk in the first and Logan Davidson followed with a homer for a 2-0 lead. The Demon Deacons (30-25, 14-16 ACC) took the lead in the third as they turned three hits into four runs and a 4-2 lead. Wake Forest plated six runs on five hits in the sixth to extend their lead to 9-2. In the bottom of the inning, Kyle Wilkie worked a one-out walk and Chad Fairey hit a two-out, two-run homer to cut the lead to 9-4. The Demon Deacons put the game away in the eighth with a RBI single and three-run homer to stretch their lead back up to 13-4. Grayson Byrd hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning but Wake Forest got the run back in the ninth to salvage the series finale with a 14-5 win.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed during the Demon Deacons three big innings. Wake Forest’s high powered offense had three innings of four or more runs and the Tigers just could not keep up.

What went right?

Davidson and Byrd both homered in their last home game. Seniors Jordan Greene and Justin Hawkins also had hits in their Senior Day game. Clemson made the most of their six hits as they scored five runs thanks to three homers.

What went wrong?

The Tigers had a tough day at the ballpark. They were outhit 18-6 while striking out 12 times and committing two errors. All six Clemson pitchers gave up at least one hit and at least one run.