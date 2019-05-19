Top-100 prospect building strong relationship with Clemson

Woodstock (Ga.) 2021 four-star defensive back David Daniel drew his second spring evaluation period visit from Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn this weekend.

After stopping by Daniel’s school earlier this spring, Conn returned there Friday to watch the top-100 national prospect play in his team’s spring game.

Daniel (6-2, 185) recorded eight tackles and a pass breakup with Conn, his area recruiter, looking on.

“It felt great,” Daniel said of Conn coming out to watch him compete. “I know coach is a busy guy. For him to take time out to come see me on a Friday night was dope.”

Daniel has made a pair of unofficial visits to Clemson this spring, including for the April 6 spring game, and is looking to return to campus this summer with his family.

“Coach wants us back on campus,” Daniel said. “We want to continue to build a relationship, so we may take another unofficial visit just to come chill with the coaches.”

It’s still early in his recruitment, but Daniel has already developed a strong relationship with Conn and the Tigers.

“I feel my relationship with Coach Conn is great,” Daniel said. “I know we will continue to build a bond in the next two years. I was able to have some interactions with Coach V (Brent Venables) and hope to build a bond with him as well. But I definitely could see myself being coached by both of them as well as the other defensive coaches I met. My family also made some good connections with Coach Conn and that was important.”

A rising junior, Daniel has offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee among others.

Daniel is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 6 prospect from the Peach State, No. 7 athlete and No. 64 overall prospect in the 2021 class. Clemson views him as a versatile defensive back capable of playing any of the safety or nickel positions because of his size and physicality.