Bresee: 2020 class could be ‘one of the best ever’

With the pressure and stress of the recruiting process behind him, life has been a lot more relaxed for Damascus (Md.) five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee in the past few weeks since he announced his commitment to Clemson on April 23.

“It’s definitely more laid back, so it’s a good feeling,” Bresee told The Clemson Insider.

Now, instead of being recruited by the Tigers, Bresee – the nation’s No. 1 overall player per 247Sports — is trying to help the Tigers recruit even more top talent to finish up the 2020 class.

Five-star defensive end Myles Murphy gave his verbal pledge to Clemson over the weekend, but the Tigers are still going after another priority defensive end target in five-star Jordan Burch.

Clemson currently has four defensive line commits in Bresee, Murphy, four-star Demonte Capehart and four-star Tre Williams.

“Myles was a big pickup for us,” Bresee said. “He’s been silently committed for a little while now. But he was a big pickup. We’re waiting on Jordan Burch. We really want him as well. But yeah, it could be one of the best D-lines in college football hopefully soon.”

Bresee is extremely excited about the potential of Clemson’s 2020 class, which ranks No. 1 nationally ahead of LSU at No. 2 and Alabama at No. 3.

The Tigers have five commits rated as a five-star by the 247Sports Composite. That is the same number of five-stars that the rest of the schools in the top 10 of the team recruiting rankings have combined (LSU has 2, Alabama has 1 and Georgia has 2).

“It’s awesome,” Bresee said of Clemson’s historic class. “This is a special class that we’re putting together now, and it’s got a chance to be one of the best ever.”

The commits in the class all keep in touch through a group chat and continue to build a close bond.

“We’re definitely building it,” Bresee said. “We all try to stay in contact and keep building so when we get into school, hopefully we’re all pretty close by that time. I know we’ve got like 10 or so commits going to The Opening (Finals), so just more chances to be together and hang out before we get to school.”