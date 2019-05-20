Nimmer Finalist for Haskins Award

Clemson golfer Bryson Nimmer has been named one of 10 finalists for the Fred Haskins Award. The honor is presented each year to the top collegiate golfer.

Nimmer is one of two ACC players on the list, as he is joined by John Pak of Florida State. Nimmer was named the ACC Player of the Year earlier this year, while Pak won medalist honors at the ACC Championship in April.

The other golfers on the list of Haskins Award finalists are Viktor Howland of Oklahoma State, Matt Wolff of Oklahoma State, Collin Morikawa of California, Cole Hammer of Texas, Justin Suh of Southern California, Will Gordon of Vanderbilt, Steven Fisk of Georgia Southern and Chun An Yu of Arizona State.

Nimmer will lead Clemson into the NCAA National tournament at The Blessings Course in Fayetteville, Ark on Friday. This season the native of Bluffton, S.C has a 69.06 stroke average, on pace to be the best in Clemson history. He has finished in the top 10 in 10 of his 11 tournaments with seven top five finishes, including a record four victories. Twenty-six of his 33 rounds this year have been at par or better, including 24 under-par rounds.

Nimmer has already set the Clemson record rounds in the 60s in a season with 20 and in a career with 46. His 28 career top 10 finishes are also a Clemson record. He is currently ranked seventh nationally by Golfweek and ninth by Golfstat.