Tigers ‘keeping an eye’ on top Ohio OL

Blake Miller is in an enviable position as a class of 2022 prospect.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pound rising sophomore offensive lineman from Strongsville (Ohio) has already received several college offers and is getting early interest from a number of other major programs, including the defending national champs.

Miller visited Clemson during his spring break in late March, when he was able to spend time with head coach Dabo Swinney and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell.

“I got to talk to Coach Caldwell and Coach Swinney,” Miller told TCI recently. “They told me that they would love to see me at camp and that they would be keeping an eye on me.”

Miller plans to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp in June.

“I’m really excited! I can’t wait to go to camp,” he said. “I want to show the coaches that I’m a hard worker and that I play aggressive.”

Clemson made a great impression on Miller during his spring visit and he is excited to get back on campus next month.

“The visit was great,” he said. “The hospitality, coaches, campus, academics and facilities were all amazing.”

Following a standout freshman season for Strongsville, Miller has collected offers from Indiana, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Toledo, Akron and Bowling Green, while he is attracting attention from other schools such as Ohio State, Michigan, Pittsburgh, South Carolina and Nebraska.

“It feels awesome,” Miller said of the early offers and interest from college programs. “It’s like a dream come true. But I know I need to keep working.”

Clemson is one of the offers that Miller will be working to earn moving forward.

“It would mean the world to me, Clemson being national champs and being a harder offer to get,” he said.

Miller is ahead of the game for a 2022 prospect, and with three years of high school football still in front of him, figures to see his offer list grow exponentially over time. Miller is one of the Midwest’s best young offensive line prospects. Clemson nabbed an elite O-lineman from Ohio in Jackson Carman a couple of years ago and could have a chance to repeat that feat with Miller in the future.

Along with Clemson, Miller visited Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State in March.