Following an MRI on Tuesday, it was confirmed that junior forward Jonathan Baehre suffered a torn ACL during practice on Monday, May 20. There is no timetable yet for Baehre’s return.

“This is an unfortunate injury for our team,” Clemson head coach Brad Brownell said. “I hate it for Jonathan for how hard he’s worked this past year. I know he’ll attack his rehab the right way and come back when he’s ready and have a very productive career at Clemson.”