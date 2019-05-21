Elite DL, ex-Florida commit ‘very high’ on Clemson

Clemson has already secured one of the best D-line classes in program history, if not the best, with its four commitments in the 2020 class (Bryan Bresee, Myles Murphy, Demonte Capehart and Tre Williams).

Looking ahead, the Tigers will once again be in contention for a number of the nation’s top defensive linemen in the class of 2021.

One name to keep an eye on in the next recruiting cycle is Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard’s Bryce Langston, the No. 2 weak-side defensive end and No. 10 overall prospect for 2021 according to 247Sports.

Langston’s offer list includes Florida, Florida State, Miami, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Missouri, Penn State and others.

Clemson assistant coach Todd Bates traveled to Langston’s school to watch the 6-foot-3, 240-pound prospect practice last week.

“It feels great and it makes me feel like I’m one of the top players and I worked hard to get that,” Langston said of the visit from Bates.

Langston is planning to return the favor with a trip to Tigertown soon.

“I’m visiting this summer,” he said.

It will be the first unofficial visit to Clemson for Langston, who described his interest in the Tigers as “very high.”

“I would like to go where I would develop my game the best and also get into the league (NFL),” he said. “Clemson develops a lot of players and gets them to the league. Also Coach Bates could teach me a lot more than I already know.”

Langston had been on Florida’s commit list until earlier this month, when he de-committed from the Gators following recent turmoil that includes a player and staff member being arrested and other players being accused of violence toward women.

“Lots of trouble, and my mom didn’t want me to get in trouble,” Langston said of why he reopened his recruitment.

Langston, who says he will still consider Florida, named Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Auburn as some other schools he is looking to visit.