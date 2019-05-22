Clemson ‘dream school’ for NFL legacy recruit

As Clemson looks for a tight end to take in the 2020 class, it is keeping tabs on a talented prospect from the Bay State who has seen his stock escalate this spring.

North Attleboro (Mass.) Bishop Feehan’s Caleb Fauria told TCI that he has been in touch with the Tigers through social media.

“I haven’t been in contact with the coaches, but the Clemson Football Twitter (account) sends me stuff about their school every week,” he said.

Fauria is the son of former Colorado and longtime NFL tight end Christian Fauria, who won a pair of Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 2004 and 2005.

The younger Fauria is a wide receiver for his high school team, though the 6-foot-5, 220-pounder projects to play tight end at the college level.

Members of Clemson’s coaching staff made a visit to Fauria’s school during the NCAA contact period this past winter.

“They came by in January but haven’t come back in the spring,” he said. “Clemson is one of my dream schools so if they ever came back I’d be honored.”

Since late March, Fauria has received offers from Louisville, LSU, Wisconsin, Syracuse, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Maryland, Georgia Tech and most recently TCU on Tuesday. Boston College was first to offer last November before Colorado, Rutgers, Iowa, UConn and UMass followed with offers earlier this year.

Clemson would become a major factor in Fauria’s recruitment if it decides to join his offer list in the future.

“I’ve just always liked them ever since I was younger,” he said of the Tigers. “The culture they built there looks like something that I would like to be a part of if I ever got the opportunity. They grind, but also have fun while doing it. There coaches are passionate and their fan support is unreal.”

Fauria is clearly on Clemson’s radar, but whether it eventually extends an offer remains to be seen. Regardless, he is a name to keep an eye on, and it is possible he works out at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June or visits Clemson down the road.