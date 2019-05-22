Looking Ahead: Quarterback

After landing its top quarterback target in the 2020 class in five-star DJ Uiagalelei, Clemson’s coaching staff can now turn more attention to recruiting QBs in the class of 2021.

Clemson has not yet offered a 2021 quarterback but continues to evaluate a number of prospects. It likely won’t be much longer before the Tigers pull the trigger on their first offer to a signal-caller in the next cycle.

In our Looking Ahead feature, TCI takes a look ahead at some of the top QBs on Clemson’s radar:

Per usual, the Tigers will use the upcoming Dabo Swinney Camp as a way to further evaluate some of the quarterbacks they are tracking. One of those who will again throw at one of the camp sessions in June is Bogart (Ga.) Prince Avenue Christian four-star Brock Vandagriff (6-3, 200).

Vandagriff (pictured above) also camped at Clemson for a day last summer before attending the Louisville game last season. He then returned to campus for a more comprehensive visit in March, and Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter paid him a visit recently during the spring evaluation period.

The No. 5 quarterback in the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Vandagriff passed for 3,190 yards and 28 touchdowns as a sophomore while rushing for over 1,000 yards and 23 more scores.

Vandagriff, who has around two dozen offers, told TCI earlier this spring that a few schools were standing out to him. “Definitely Oklahoma,” he said. “But then Clemson as well, Auburn is good, Florida and Georgia.”

Another quarterback planning to work out for Streeter at the Swinney Camp next month is Charlotte (N.C.) Myers Parks’ four-star Drake Maye (6-4, 200), who slots in right behind Vandagriff at No. 6 in the 247 Composite QB rankings.

Clemson assistant Danny Pearman grew up with Maye’s father, Mark, who was a star quarterback at UNC. The two played football together at Independence High (Mint Hill, N.C.). Pearman stopped by Maye’s school during the spring evaluation period a few weeks ago.

Maye visited Clemson for the NC State game last October after attending a session of the Swinney Camp last summer. He has built a good relationship with Streeter early in the process. “Coach Streeter’s the man,” Maye told TCI recently. “He’s awesome. I think very highly of him, and he’s done a great job. You can already tell Trevor Lawrence is an amazing player, so he’d be fun to play for, for sure.”

North Carolina is considered the team to beat for Maye because of his ties to the Tar Heels through his dad as well as his older brother Luke, a former standout player for UNC’s basketball team. But Clemson would figure to garner strong consideration should it offer, and Maye doesn’t plan to make a decision until at least after his junior season.

As a sophomore, Maye passed for 3,201 yards and 36 touchdowns with only five interceptions.

Another talented quarterback drawing interest from Clemson is Alpharetta (Ga.) Denmark’s Aaron McLaughlin (6-5, 225), who lists over 30 offers.

McLaughlin made an unofficial visit to Clemson in early March and came away from the visit very impressed, especially by the family atmosphere. “That was my first time there, and I was blown away,” McLaughlin told TCI after the visit. “Just the family environment overall… You go to so many places and it’s just business, business, business. But you go to Clemson and it’s just like family. You feel at home.”

Some of the other schools McLaughlin is high on are Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, NC State and South Carolina, though he isn’t in a hurry to make his commitment.

Clemson will continue to evaluate the aforementioned quarterbacks and a couple of others, and it figures to be sooner than later when the Tigers dispense their first QB offer for 2021.