Looking Ahead: Wide Receiver

Clemson only has a few spots remaining in its 2020 recruiting class, but a couple of those are reserved for receivers. The Tigers plan to take two wideouts in this cycle, and there is a select group of candidates for those spots.

In our Looking Ahead feature, TCI takes a look at Clemson’s top receiver targets in the 2020 class as well as some names to know for 2021:

One of Jeff Scott’s longtime targets is Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star receiver E.J. Williams (6-3, 185), a former teammate of both Clemson receiver Justyn Ross and safety Ray Thornton.

A couple of Clemson assistant coaches attended Williams’ spring game last Thursday, including area recruiter Todd Bates. Bates played a key role in helping Scott and the Tigers land Ross in the 2018 cycle, and Bates is heavily involved in the recruitment of Williams as well.

Williams, who has visited Clemson numerous times since receiving an offer from the Tigers last summer, plans to return for the All In Cookout in late July. He has set an announcement date of Aug. 24.

Clemson remains the frontrunner for Williams, with Auburn, Alabama, Tennessee, LSU, Georgia and Florida other schools in contention. He has been set to officially visit Auburn on June 23 and recently scheduled an official visit to LSU on June 7.

Another target that sits atop the Tigers’ recruiting board is Miami (Fla.) Columbus four-star receiver Xzavier Henderson (6-4, 180). After picking up an offer from Clemson in January, Henderson has made a couple of trips to campus, most recently in early March.

Florida and Miami are a couple other schools heavily involved with Henderson, whose brother C.J. is a junior defensive back for the Gators. Henderson isn’t expected to make his decision until after the upcoming season.

Another receiver the Tigers have been recruiting for quite some time is Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star KeAndre Lambert (6-2, 175), a former teammate of Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones.

Lambert recently scheduled an official visit to Penn State on June 6. Ohio State extended an offer to Lambert in early May, while Virginia Tech, Virginia and North Carolina are other schools in the conversation.

Lambert, who was recently named WR MVP of The Opening combine in Washington, D.C., is looking to commit during his senior season.

One of the names that has been on Clemson’s receiver board, five-star Julian Fleming of Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia, is set to announce his decision on May 31. Ohio State is the heavy favorite to land his commitment.

Looking ahead to the 2021 class, there are a number of names to know. Some of the wide receivers we’re tracking include Plant City (Fla.) Armwood’s Agiye Hall; Melbourne (Fla.) Holy Trinity’s James BlackStrain; Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern’s Dacari Collins; Roswell (Ga.) Centennial’s Julian Nixon; Blythewood (S.C.)’s Joshua Burrell; and Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s Prep’s Marvin Harrison Jr.