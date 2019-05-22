Once again national sportswriter does not like Swinney’s opinion. Why?

USA TODAY sportswriter Dan Wolken likes Dabo Swinney, he just thinks Clemson’s two-time national championship coach is way off base when it comes to his players getting paid.

But I have a question for Mr. Wolken. What if Dabo Swinney thinks you are way off base with your opinion?

I am not stating an opinion here one way or the other, but what makes Wolken think his opinion is right and Swinney’s is wrong?

It’s frustrating to read him talk so matter-of-factly of how the market drove his contract and how dismissive he is of the point about there also being a market for players. https://t.co/l6dcIdFGDi — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) May 22, 2019

In case you are wondering what I am talking about, Wolken hit to Twitter today saying Swinney is wrong with his stance when it comes to student-athletes being paid. His opinions came out after ESPN’s David Hale released his story called Dabo Confidential this morning on ESPN.com.

Dabo’s thoughts on amateurism are a lot more complex than “I’ll go to the pros.” Thought he offered some valuable insight even if I ultimately disagree with some of it… https://t.co/hYI1Ye0JNv — 💫🅰️✌️ℹ️↩️ ♓️🅰️👢📧 (@ADavidHaleJoint) May 22, 2019

In Hale’s interview with Swinney, he quotes the Clemson coach on his questions about paying players and the criticism he has received since Clemson approved his $93 million contract last month.

Swinney was very direct and honest with his answers in the interview, similar to how he was when The Clemson Insider asked him similar questions at last week’s ACC Spring Meetings in Amelia Island.

There is nothing wrong with Swinney’s answers, if you really read it and try to see his point of view. Swinney actually said some of the things this writer has been saying for years when it comes to paying players.

My favorite line from Hale’s article.

“The CEO of Delta makes a lot of money, too, and he has a lot of people that help him be successful. What’s the average income in this country? $45,000? If we really want to professionalize it, let’s pay them $80,000. Let’s pay them $100,000. But they’ve got to pay taxes. They’ve got to pay for college. They’ve got to pay rent. They’ve got to pay their meals. They pay for their tutors. That’s the real world. You can’t have it both ways. It’s a complicated issue.”

It is a complicated issue. And I like how Swinney addressed it. He did not say his way was right. He did not say the Dan Wolkens of the world are wrong. He simply says it is a complicated issue that the NCAA and colleges have improved and are continuing to find ways to improve.

So instead of saying this guy is right and this guy is wrong, let’s hold off on our own opinions, look at the facts and try to find a solution.