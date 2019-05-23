Lee: 'We all knew how big this game was for us'

DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson head coach Monte Lee could not have been happier after his Tigers beat No. 7 Louisville, 7-1, Thursday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina as part of the ACC Championships.

Mat Clark nearly pitched a no-hitter and was perfect through seven innings. Kyle Wilkie had a home run and a double to go along with 3 RBIs, while Justin Hawkins had a three-run home run.

The Tigers jumped to No. 36 in the RPI and perhaps solidified an 11th straight NCAA Tournament bid.