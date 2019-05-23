NCAA Baseball Tournament Bubble Watch (Thursday, May 23)

As Clemson prepares to take the field against Louisville today, The Clemson Insider releases our initial bubble watch for the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

For a quick review, the field is made up of 64 teams split into 16 regional sites. The 64 teams consist of 31 automatic bids and 33 at-large selections.

We will break the bracket down into hosts, one-bid leagues, likely one-bid leagues, safely in, and then the bubble. Check back each day as we update the bubble as conference tournament progress.

Hosts (16 teams) Arkansas East Carolina Georgia Georgia Tech Louisville Miami (FL) Mississippi State NC State Oklahoma State Oregon State Stanford Texas A&M Texas Tech UCLA UC Santa Barbara Vanderbilt

One-Bid Leagues (16 teams) America East Big South Colonial Horizon Harvard MAAC MAC Florida A&M Northeast Ohio Valley Army SoCon Southland Summit Southern WAC Teams in BOLD have won the automatic bid.

Likely One-Bid Leagues (6 teams) Atlantic 10 VCU Atlantic Sun Liberty Big East Creighton Mountain West Fresno State Sun Belt Texas State West Coast BYU If any of these teams do not win the conference tournament, then they would at least

move to the bubble. Creighton is a lock to make the tournament, while BYU and

Fresno State would be very strong at-large candidates as well.

Safely In The Field (17 teams) Arizona State Auburn Baylor California Connecticut Dallas Baptist Florida Atlantic Illinois Illinois State Indiana Indiana State LSU Nebraska North Carolina Ole Miss Tennessee West Virginia

Bubble IN (9 spots) Spot Team Record Conf RPI SOS Road Q1 Q2 56 Duke 31-24 16-15 41 20 10-9 9-14 6-6 57 Houston 32-24 12-14 43 33 12-8 8-11 8-5 58 Florida 33-24 13-18 28 3 6-12 13-20 8-1 59 Florida State 35-21 17-14 55 59 7-10 8-11 6-7 60 UC Irvine 35-16 15-6 49 138 14-11 0-5 7-6 61 Clemson 33-24 15-16 42 31 10-11 7-10 12-8 62 UCF 35-21 12-14 44 49 11-8 7-9 9-6 63 Missouri 34-22-1 13-17-1 30 26 11-12-1 10-17-1 4-0 64 Michigan 38-17 16-8 48 139 12-11 4-10 5-2

Bubble OUT (8 teams) Spot Team Record Conf RPI SOS Road Q1 Q2 65 Southern Miss 35-19 21-10 56 94 11-10 3-5 6-2 66 Virginia 32-23 14-17 45 30 9-9 8-15 6-5 67 Oklahoma 33-22 11-14 40 52 15-11 4-12 14-5 68 Wake Forest 31-25 15-16 53 41 9-15 7-11 7-7 69 Arizona 29-24 12-14 46 19 7-14 3-16 12-2 70 Boston College 31-26 14-18 54 47 15-13 8-14 7-6 71 Lousiana Tech 34-23 17-14 57 74 15-13 4-4 8-6 72 Washington 28-22 12-15 58 57 8-14 4-18 6-3