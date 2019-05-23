Tigers extend their lead in the fourth

Baseball

DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson extended its lead on Louisville in the top of the fourth inning.

Justin Hawkins launched a Reid Detmers’ offering over the big blue wall in left centerfield at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, North Carolina.

The home run was of the three-run variety for Clemson has it took a 5-0 lead on top seed Louisville in the ACC Baseball Championship.

Jordan Greene got things going in the fourth for the Tigers when Jordan Greene outran an infield hit with one out. Sam Hall followed with a base hit to left field, setting up Hawkins’ three-run blast to left to score Greene and Hall.

The Tigers led 5-0 after four innings.

