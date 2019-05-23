Tigers surge in front in the third

DURHAM, N.C. — Clemson grabbed the early lead on Louisville Thursday at Durham Bulls Athletic Park thanks to a Kyle Wilkie double off the wall in left field.

Wilkie’s double scored Bryce Teodosio and Michael Green to give Clemson a 2-0 lead in the top of the third inning.

Teodosio got things started with a one-out walk and then Green doubled to put runners on second and third. Logan Davidson walked to load the bases. With two outs, Wilkie doubled off the wall, scoring two runs.

Wilkie’s hit could have scored another run, but Davidson was thrown out at the plate as he tried to slide in under the tag. The play was reviewed by replay and was upheld.

Clemson led 2-0 after three innings of play.

