Catching up with Clemson commit Swint

Clemson’s 2020 recruiting class, which ranks No. 1 nationally, features a heavy Peach State flavor.

Of the 16 commits in the class, six are from the state of Georgia. Last weekend, the Tigers picked up commitments from a pair of Peach State recruits in defensive end Myles Murphy of Powder Springs and running back Kobe Pryor of Cedartown.

TCI recently caught up with Clemson linebacker commit Kevin Swint of Carrollton (Ga.) about the recent additions to the class and more.

“The Peach State is really showing the value that us Georgia players have to give to colleges around the U.S.,” Swint said.

Swint and Pryor know each other personally, having played together in the RisingSenior All-Stars game last year, and the two have become good friends.

“I talk to him every other day in the group chat,” Swint said. “He’s a very humble player, and he’s hungry.”

The commits in Clemson’s 2020 class all keep in touch on a regular basis through a group text, and the future Tigers are building a strong bond before they ever step foot on campus next year.

“We are super, super close,” Swint said. “We talk to each other every single day and joke so it’s really tight between us.”

The commits are working together in an effort to help the Tigers recruit a few more prospects to finish up the class. One of those prospects is five-star defensive end Jordan Burch.

“We are trying to get Jordan Burch in the mix with us,” Swint said.

As for Swint personally, he is getting ready for his final high school football season. When January rolls around, he will enroll at Clemson to begin his college career.

“I will be a mid-year, and I’m looking forward to getting used to the college classes and getting adapted to the pace of how things move,” he said.

Swint is the No. 6 inside linebacker and No. 187 overall prospect in the country according to the 247Sports Composite. As a junior, he recorded 60 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, eight quarterback pressures, five pass deflections and two forced fumbles.