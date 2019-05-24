Peach State prospect says Clemson visit was ‘completely different’

On Thursday, Clemson played host to a group of teammates from powerhouse Loganville (Ga.) Grayson High School.

Among the Grayson visitors was 2021 outside linebacker Marbu Franklin Neal, who recapped his visit experience with TCI.

“It was amazing,” Neal said after leaving campus.

What stood out to him about the Tigers?

“The family type of atmosphere when you first walk in, the staff, the facilities, the players, and most of all the coaches,” Neal said.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect had a chance to hear from Tigers assistant coach Mickey Conn, who joined Clemson’s staff in 2016 after 16 seasons as head coach at Grayson.

“Coach Conn talked to me and my teammates about keeping our grades up and to not get caught up in the hype of offers,” Neal said, “as they will come when you do all the little things right.”

Overall, Neil gave his time at Clemson high marks and said it was unlike any of the college visits he has been on in the past.

“Clemson was just completely different than all the others in a way that they showed us more attention than all my other visits,” Neal said. “They treated us as if we were already going there, and that shows me that once you’re one of them, you’re family. And that resonates with me.”

Neal made visits to Georgia and Georgia Tech earlier this spring following a visit to Florida State in February.