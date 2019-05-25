Florida TE impressed by family atmosphere at Clemson

As Clemson continues to evaluate prospective tight ends in the 2020 class, a new name has emerged on the radar and is now in the mix for an offer from the Tigers.

Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln tight end Sage Ennis made a visit to Clemson on Thursday after getting in touch with Brent Venables at the beginning of this week.

“It was pretty crazy,” Ennis told TCI. “I really hadn’t talked much with (Clemson). Coach Venables followed me on Twitter way back in the fall, and so I kept on sending my highlights. He never answered me back until after I sent him my spring highlights and I reached out to him one more time. I guess he watched it and really liked it. So this week, we’ve just been texting and that’s how the visit got set up.”

Ennis (6-4, 225) spent several hours at Clemson and saw everything the Tigers have to offer during Thursday’s visit.

“I got there and met some of the coaches. We got on the golf cart, toured campus and checked out all the dorms and all the housing,” Ennis said. “Then we checked out the academic side of things, talked with the academic advisers and looked at the stadium and went out on the field and watched a little hype video that they made. … After lunch, we talked with Coach (Danny) Pearman, the tight ends coach, for about 30 minutes. After that I went and did a photoshoot, and then we went to the weight room and watched some of the guys work out doing conditioning outside.”

Of course, Ennis was impressed by Clemson’s football facilities, Memorial Stadium and so forth. But what really caught his attention was the genuine family atmosphere.

“All the coaches are real down-to-earth, humble guys,” he said. “Just the environment… Some schools, they preach family. But there, they preach it and they put it to work. They definitely are a family.”

Ennis was able to speak extensively with Clemson tight ends coach Danny Pearman, and during their in-depth conversation, the subject of a potential offer from the Tigers came up.

“He said that I checked all the boxes and they really want me to get back to camp so I can work with them and meet Coach (Dabo) Swinney,” Ennis said. “He said that if I got back to camp, he thinks I’ll exceed their expectations and hopefully that would end up in an offer.”

Ennis holds offers from Florida State, Miami, NC State, Louisville, South Carolina, West Virginia, Maryland, UCF, USF and others. He intends to camp at Clemson on June 5 in hopes of adding Clemson to his offer list.

“That would be pretty cool,” he said. “Not everybody gets a chance to have an offer from the defending national champions… It would impact my recruitment.”

Ennis says he has a group of top schools in mind but wants to keep his favorites quiet for the time being. He is set to visit FSU on Wednesday.

As a junior last season, Ennis logged 39 receptions for 596 yards and four receiving touchdowns. He is the No. 27 tight end in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.