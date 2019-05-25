NCAA Baseball Tournament Projections (May 25)

As Clemson awaits a potential postseason bid, The Clemson Insider releases our projections for the 2019 NCAA Baseball Tournament.

For a quick review, the field is made up of 64 teams split into 16 regional sites. The 64 teams consist of 31 automatic bids and 33 at-large selections.

We will break the bracket down into hosts, one-bid leagues, potential one-bid leagues, in the field, and then the bubble. Check back each day as we update the bubble and projections as conference tournament progress before releasing our entire field (with locations) on Monday morning.

Hosts (16 teams) Arkansas East Carolina Georgia Georgia Tech Louisville LSU Mississippi State NC State North Carolina Oklahoma State Oregon State Stanford Texas Tech UCLA Vanderbilt West Virginia Teams in BOLD have won the automatic bid.

One-Bid Leagues (17 teams) America East Atlantic 10 Big South Colonial Horizon Harvard MAAC MAC Florida A&M Northeast Ohio Valley Army SoCon Southland Summit Southern WAC Teams in BOLD have won the automatic bid.

Potential One-Bid Leagues (5 teams) Atlantic Sun Stetson (winners bracket)

Liberty (in losers bracket/potential at-large team) Big East Creighton (winners bracket/at-large lock) Mountain West Fresno State (winners bracket/likely at-large team) Sun Belt Georgia Southern (winners bracket)

Texas State (eliminated/potential at-large team) West Coast Loyola Marymount (winners bracket)

BYU (eliminated/potential at-large team)

In The Field (18 teams) Arizona State Auburn Baylor California Connecticut Dallas Baptist Florida Atlantic Illinois Illinois State Indiana Indiana State Miami (FL) Michigan Nebraska Ole Miss Tennessee Texas A&M UC Santa Barbara Teams in BOLD have won the automatic bid.

Bubble IN (8 spots) Team Record Conf RPI SOS Road Q1 Q2 57 Florida State 36-21 18-14 49 57 7-10 9-11 6-7 58 Duke 31-25 16-16 44 20 10-9 9-15 6-6 59 Clemson 34-24 16-16 38 25 10-11 8-13 12-5 60 Florida 33-24 13-18 26 2 6-12 16-20 5-1 61 UCF 36-21 13-14 41 50 11-8 8-9 9-6 62 BYU 36-17 19-11 45 132 15-9 0-2 12-10 63 Houston 32-24 12-14 43 32 12-8 8-11 8-5 64 Missouri 34-22-1 13-17-1 30 26 11-12-1 10-17-1 4-0

Bubble OUT (8 teams) Team Record Conf RPI SOS Road Q1 Q2 65 Arizona 31-24 14-14 46 35 9-14 3-16 12-2 66 Texas State 36-20 20-12 51 87 14-8 4-4 8-5 67 Southern Miss 36-19 22-10 52 96 11-10 3-5 6-2 68 Liberty 39-19 17-10 47 117 12-13 4-3 5-6 69 UC Irvine 36-17 16-7 55 160 15-12 0-5 7-6 70 Boston College 31-26 14-18 53 47 15-13 10-15 5-5 71 Wake Forest 31-26 15-17 54 40 9-15 9-14 5-5 72 Oklahoma 33-23 11-15 42 53 15-11 4-12 14-6